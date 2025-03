21:59

The CCTV visuals have been verified by the police.





Sachin, a 'friend' of Congress worker Himani Narwal -- was arrested earlier today for allegedly strangling her with a wired mobile charger after a fight at her home in Rohtak and later dumping her body in the suitcase.

A CCTV footage of February 28 shows Himani Narwal murder case accused Sachin was seen carrying the black suitcase with the body stuffed in it, through a street.