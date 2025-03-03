He predicted the Anora win!

Author, film critic, columnist and long-time Rediff.com contributor, Aseem Chhabra, shares this post after the just-concluded Oscars 2025.
"OK, I said it last year in July. It was going to be #Anora. And I said it in Feb again! Someone give me credit please I have been a huge fan of @Lilfilm since I saw his film #TakeOut @FilmForumNYC in 2004. And I've liked everything he has done since then in true indie spirit."
So, what did that post say? See the image alongside.
For the winners, take a look here.