He predicted the Anora win!





So, what did that post say? See the image alongside.





For the winners, take a look here.

"OK, I said it last year in July. It was going to be #Anora. And I said it in Feb again! Someone give me credit please I have been a huge fan of @Lilfilm since I saw his film #TakeOut @FilmForumNYC in 2004. And I've liked everything he has done since then in true indie spirit."