HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC asks ACB not to act against ex-Sebi chief till...

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
14:07
image
The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the ACB not to act until March 4 on an order directing it to lodge an FIR against former Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and five other officials for alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations.

Buch, Bombay Stock Exchange MD Sundararaman Ramamurthy and the others moved the HC on Monday, seeking to quash the March 1 order passed by a special court in Mumbai directing the state ACB to register an FIR against them pertaining to certain allegations of fraud committed in 1994 while listing a company on the BSE. 

The pleas were mentioned before a single bench of Justice S G Dige for urgent hearing. The bench said it would hear the pleas on Tuesday and added that until then, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was directed to probe the case, shall not act upon the special court order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Buch and three current whole time SEBI directors - Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney. Senior counsel Amit Desai appeared for the Bombay Stock Exchange's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy and its former chairman and public interest director Pramod Agarwal. The pleas sought quashing of the special court order, terming it as illegal and arbitrary. 

The order was not legally sustainable as the petitioners were not even issued a notice or heard before a decision was taken, the pleas said. Special ACB court judge, S E Bangar, in the order on March 1 said there was prima facie evidence of regulatory lapses and collusion, requiring a fair and impartial probe. The ACB court also said it will monitor the probe, and sought a status report within 30 days.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Stalin: Which third language is being taught in north?
LIVE! Stalin: Which third language is being taught in north?

'Fadnavis Must Show Who Is The Boss'
'Fadnavis Must Show Who Is The Boss'

'Let Fadnavisji prove to the people of Maharashtra that he acts fairly against one and all.'

Munde challenges order to pay maintenance to '1st wife'
Munde challenges order to pay maintenance to '1st wife'

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has appealed against an interim order by a magistrate directing him to pay maintenance to a woman who claims to be his first wife. Munde, a leader of the NCP, maintains he was never married to Karuna...

Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post
Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post

In her now-deleted post, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

TMC gives 24-hr ultimatum to EC to 'accept mistake'
TMC gives 24-hr ultimatum to EC to 'accept mistake'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded that the Election Commission (EC) accept its error in issuing duplicate voter card numbers within 24 hours, threatening to release more documents on the issue if the EC fails to do so. The party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD