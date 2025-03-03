HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Guess the photographer of this lion family at Gir?

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
12:56
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Monday morning, on the occasion of the World Wildlife Day. In a post on X, Modi said: "Lions and lionesses in Gir! Tried my hand at some photography this morning." (See image alongside).

He also posted that the population of Asiatic lions has seen a steady rise due to collective efforts, and commended the contribution of tribals and women living in surrounding areas in preserving the Asiatic lions' habitat. 

"This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM," he said. 

"In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily. Equally commendable is the role of tribal communities and women from surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic Lion," Modi added. 

The prime minister also posted pictures of lions that he came across during the safari. Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, other ministers and senior forest department officials accompanied Modi during the safari. The PM later went to chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife at Sasan Gir, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM announces lion census
LIVE! PM announces lion census

Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post
Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post

In her now-deleted post, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

SEE: Modi goes on lion safari on World Wildlife Day
SEE: Modi goes on lion safari on World Wildlife Day

Modi had a night halt at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house managed by the state forest department, in Sasan after his arrival from Somnath where he offered prayers at the Lord Shiv temple, the first among 12 jyotirlingas, on Sunday evening.

Thank US, but we need security guarantees: Zelenskyy
Thank US, but we need security guarantees: Zelenskyy

Days after a tense exchange with President Donald Trump at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his gratitude to the United States while emphasising the need for security guarantees to end the war with Russia.

'Congress Has Many Capable Leaders...'
'Congress Has Many Capable Leaders...'

'Maybe this has created some minor issues which can happen in any party.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD