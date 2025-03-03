HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Engineer Rashid moves court seeking interim bail to attend Parliament

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
13:13
image
Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in the alleged terror funding case to attend the upcoming Parliament session. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh on Monday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its reply by March 5. 

The application, moved before the court on February 27, sought the relief on the grounds that Rashid was a Parliamentarian and he needed to attend the upcoming session to fulfil his public duty. Rashid's regular bail application is currently pending before the court. The second part of Parliament's Budget session will start on March 10 and end on April 4. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM announces lion census
LIVE! PM announces lion census

Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post
Cong reprimands spokesperson for 'fat Rohit Sharma' post

In her now-deleted post, Mohamed said Sharma is "fat for a sportsman". "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

SEE: Modi goes on lion safari on World Wildlife Day
SEE: Modi goes on lion safari on World Wildlife Day

Modi had a night halt at Sinh Sadan, a forest guest house managed by the state forest department, in Sasan after his arrival from Somnath where he offered prayers at the Lord Shiv temple, the first among 12 jyotirlingas, on Sunday evening.

Thank US, but we need security guarantees: Zelenskyy
Thank US, but we need security guarantees: Zelenskyy

Days after a tense exchange with President Donald Trump at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his gratitude to the United States while emphasising the need for security guarantees to end the war with Russia.

'Congress Has Many Capable Leaders...'
'Congress Has Many Capable Leaders...'

'Maybe this has created some minor issues which can happen in any party.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD