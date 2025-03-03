Daddy must disclose NEET secret: Palaniswami to Stalin

12:11





In case it was not done, they should admit that the DMK lied on the issue concerning cancelling NEET and they must act to prevent NEET-related deaths at least from now on, the Leader of Opposition urged. Expressing shock over the death of a student, Indumathi, from Tindivanam in Villupuram district due to fears over NEET, Palaniswami conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. Against the background of Palaniswami targeting the DMK over its "NEET secret-political drama," at a public meeting in Theni on March 2, the AIADMK chief demanded that the DMK regime own up the responsibility for the death of the student over NEET.





Palaniswami blamed the DMK for allegedly keeping the students in "confusion" by creating false hopes by way of its claim to have a secret to get the NEET cancelled. The ruling party though assumed power in 2021 is yet to disclose its "NEET secret."





"The #Daddy_son should immediately disclose that NEET secret. If that is not done, they should admit the truth that the DMK lied," Palaniswami said in a post on 'X' and demanded action to prevent NEET related deaths.





It may be recalled that in the run up to the 2021 Assembly election, the DMK assured getting the NEET cancelled and party leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had said that his party knew the secret to get the test cancelled. -- PTI

