Cong leader calls Rohit Sharma 'fat', BJP reacts

The Congress leader made the comment after Rohit Sharma was dismissed after 15 runs off 17 balls during a match against New Zealand for the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday.





While India won the match by 44 runs, Mohamed lashed out against Sharma in a post on X saying, "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had! What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India," she wrote.





BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla reacted to the statement and said, "Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive!"





He added, "I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning the T20 World Cup isn't! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way!"





Shama Mohamed has since deleted her tweet.

