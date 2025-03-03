HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Clicked while sleeping on duty, guard shoots colleague

Mon, 03 March 2025
12:20
Representational image
Representational image
The security guard of a jewellery store in Indore allegedly shot and injured his colleague after the latter photographed him while sleeping on duty, police said on Monday. 

The police have arrested the accused, Pramod Pandey (56), in connection with the firing that took place at a jewellery store in the Bhanwarkuan area, additional deputy commissioner of police Anand Yadav said. 

He said Pandey was sleeping while on duty outside the shop on Saturday night when the store's salesman, Sanjay Jagtap (49), photographed him and posted the image on a WhatsApp group for employees. 

"Angered by this, the accused had a heated argument with Jagtap on Sunday night and shot him with his licensed 12 bore gun. The victim sustained injuries on his hand and other body parts due to the bullet fragments," the official said. 

He said the injured man was admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger. Yadav said the accused was arrested on the charges of attempted murder, and the weapon used in the crime was seized. -- PTI

