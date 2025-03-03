HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Biker detained for getting close to Haryana CM's cavalcade

Mon, 03 March 2025
20:17
image
Police detained a biker in Panchkula on Monday after he reached near the cavalcade of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, which was stationary at the time of the incident, officials said.

The chief minister was in Panchkula on Monday afternoon where he later held a pre-budget meeting with BJP MLAs and officials ahead of the Haryana budget for 2025-2026, which will be presented in the assembly next week. 

At the time of the incident, the chief minister was inside a government hotel where the meeting was about to begin.

"The man came on a bike. He was signalled to stop, but he went ahead. When he was stopped, the man argued with the police. We have detained him for questioning," a police officer said.

"Initially, he told the police that he had come to have tea (at the hotel) and did not know that the chief minister was inside. He thought the police were unnecessarily stopping him. We are verifying the statements. The man is from Hisar and currently lives in Pinjore," the officer said.   -- PTI

