HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bahujan Movement not a career: Akash Anand after expulsion from BSP

Mon, 03 March 2025
Share:
17:37
image
A day after being removed from all BSP party posts, Akash Anand said on Monday that he remained undeterred, drawing strength from the Bahujan Movement's ideals. 

He added that this struggle is not a career but a fight for the self-respect and self-esteem of marginalized communities. 

In a social media post on X, Anand said, "Some people from the opposition party are thinking that my political career is over because of this decision of the party. They should understand that the Bahujan Movement is not a career but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people." 

He said that, as a true worker of the Bahujan movement, he would continue to devote himself fully to the party and fight for society's rights. He also termed the decision as an emotional one and said the "test is difficult". -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will resolve it: Paytm on ED notice of Rs 611 crore
LIVE! Will resolve it: Paytm on ED notice of Rs 611 crore

'IIT Baba' arrested with ganja, threatened suicide
'IIT Baba' arrested with ganja, threatened suicide

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, who gained notoriety during the Maha Kumbh festival, was arrested in Jaipur, India for possessing a small amount of marijuana. Police were alerted to Singh's whereabouts after a video of him threatening suicide...

'Friend' strangled Haryana Cong worker with charger
'Friend' strangled Haryana Cong worker with charger

Haryana Police have arrested a "friend" of Congress worker Himani Narwal for allegedly strangling her after a fight at her home and later dumping her body in a suitcase. The accused, Sachin, hails from Jhajjar and was arrested in Delhi....

'Operation Momos': How killer on the run for 4 yrs nabbed
'Operation Momos': How killer on the run for 4 yrs nabbed

In December 2021, the victim was abducted and stabbed to death by a group of men after his social media post sparked criticism. While the other accused were arrested, Joshi managed to escape and was declared a proclaimed offender by a...

Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from party
Mayawati expels nephew Akash Anand from party

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said she has expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party 'in the interest' of the party.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD