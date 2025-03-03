Bahujan Movement not a career: Akash Anand after expulsion from BSP

17:37





He added that this struggle is not a career but a fight for the self-respect and self-esteem of marginalized communities.





In a social media post on X, Anand said, "Some people from the opposition party are thinking that my political career is over because of this decision of the party. They should understand that the Bahujan Movement is not a career but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people."





He said that, as a true worker of the Bahujan movement, he would continue to devote himself fully to the party and fight for society's rights. He also termed the decision as an emotional one and said the "test is difficult". -- ANI

A day after being removed from all BSP party posts, Akash Anand said on Monday that he remained undeterred, drawing strength from the Bahujan Movement's ideals.