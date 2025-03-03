HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Assam ex-CM's daughter attacks driver for harassing her

Mon, 03 March 2025
22:34
Assam ex-CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta/File image
Assam ex-CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta/File image
A purported video clip showing the daughter of a former Assam chief minister assaulting a driver surfaced on social media on Monday, while the woman alleged that he used to verbally abuse her under the influence of liquor. 

The video clip showed a man kneeling down, with the daughter of ex-CM Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, hurling abuses at him and also hitting him with a slipper. 

It was filmed inside the campus of the high-security MLA Hostel in the capital Dispur region, with other personnel watching the incident. 

As the video went viral on social media, Kashyap claimed that the man was a driver working for their family for a long time. 

"But he is always drunk and passes comments on me. Everyone knows about it. We tried to make him understand, told him not to do so. But it crossed all limits when he started pounding on my door at our house today," she said. 

When asked why she had not gone to the police with a complaint, Kashyap evaded a direct reply and maintained that on most occasions, aspersion is cast on the woman in such cases. 

She also refused to specify with whom the driver was engaged, as she raised a question about women's safety in public places. -- PTI

