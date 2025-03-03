HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Acted swiftly to prevent panic after Kumbh stampede: CM

Mon, 03 March 2025
17:11
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government acted swiftly to control the situation after the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, ensuring timely medical aid for victims while preventing widespread panic.

Addressing a gathering of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Postal Service officials in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "We did not allow the incident to be excessively highlighted, as eight crore devotees and sadhus were present in Prayagraj and the Kumbh Mela area at the time, and panic could have worsened the situation." 

At least 30 devotees were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede at the Sangam ghat on Mauni Amavasya, a key bathing day of the Maha Kumbh. Adityanath noted that apart from millions of devotees, seers and sadhus from 13 Akhadas were also scheduled to take the ritualistic 'Amrit Snan' (holy dip) that morning. 

He explained that two major challenges often arise in such events -- determining the bathing order among the Akharas, which has historically led to disputes, and ensuring the ritual proceeds smoothly at the scheduled time of 4 AM. 

Despite the tragedy, all Akhadas were prepared to go ahead with the 'snan', but the administration intervened to postpone the event. "I personally requested them to delay the ritual to manage the situation," Adityanath said, adding that officials closely monitored the crowd, evacuated the Sangam area by noon, and ensured the 'snan' resumed by 2:30 PM. 

He underscored the importance of effective crisis management, stating, "In difficult situations, many people panic and give up, but we must develop the strength to make firm decisions with patience and control."  -- PTI

