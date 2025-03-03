HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AAP MLA rebuked for sharing photo of House proceedings

Mon, 03 March 2025
19:04
AAP MLA Jarnail Singh
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday warned Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh of breach of privilege action for posting a picture of the ongoing House session on X and asked him to remove the image.       

Singh, the MLA from Tilak Nagar constituency, later expressed regret for his action. However, the photo posted by him on the microblogging site was not immediately deleted.

The issue was raised in the House by Bharatiya Janata Party members who demanded action by the Speaker against Singh.

"It is being seen for the first time in Delhi Assembly that House discussion was going on without the (presence of) ministers. Who will give a reply on behalf of the government," Singh said in his post while sharing a photo of the House sitting.

He defended his action, saying when videos of the assembly session can be posted on social media, why can't he share a photo of the House proceedings.

The Speaker, citing rules, said that the live broadcast of proceedings was done with his permission, while Singh posted pictures without his nod or bringing the matter to his attention.

He asked Singh if he would apologise for his action, following which the AAP MLA expressed regret.

Gupta also said that the House wished that he should delete the photo on social media, but Singh did not do so immediately.

The Speaker tried to pacify the BJP legislators, saying Singh had expressed regret and agreed to delete the photo.

However, after some time, when some BJP MLAs said that the photo was not deleted by the AAP MLA, the Assembly Speaker said that he would have to face breach of privilege and strict action would be taken against him if he did not delete the photo.   -- PTI

