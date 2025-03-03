HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
38 injured as ST bus overturns in Latur

Mon, 03 March 2025
19:17
Image only for representation
At least 38 people were injured when a state transport bus overturned while trying to avoid a motorcycle on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri Highway near Nandgaon Pati in Chakur tehsil around 2 pm.

Divisional traffic officer Sandip Padwal said that at least 38 passengers on the bus sustained injuries, and six of them are in critical condition.

An official said the bus was heading to Latur from Ahmedpur when it swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle. The bus driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to overturn.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was being driven at a high speed, and it skidded some distance before coming to a halt.

Several passengers sustained critical injuries to their limbs and were rushed to hospitals in ambulances and private vehicles, Padwal said.

The bus was carrying 48 passengers, including women and students who were on their way to appear for exams.   -- PTI

