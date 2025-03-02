UK PM reiterates support for Ukraine, calls for peace

09:08

UK PM Keir Starmer meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy/ Image courtesy X@ZelenskyyUa





Following their discussions, Starmer shared a post on X, where he emphasised the UK's unwavering stance against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.





"It was an honour to welcome @ZelenskyyUa to Downing Street and reiterate my unwavering support for Ukraine," he wrote on X.





"I am determined to find a path that ends Russia's illegal war and ensures a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine's future sovereignty and security," he added.





Starmer also shared a video where he hugged him and ushered him inside, and wrote, "Action, not just words. Britain stands with Ukraine today and always."





The meeting comes ahead of a European leaders' summit, where discussions will focus on shoring up support for "securing a just and enduring peace" in Ukraine.





Zelenskyy, who was greeted by crowds of supporters outside Downing Street, expressed gratitude and stated, "London. A meaningful and warm meeting with the Prime Minister."





Notably, the meeting came a day after Zelenskyy's tense exchange with former US President Donald Trump at the White House. -- ANI

Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated the UK's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and security during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street.