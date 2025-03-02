UK PM reiterates support for Ukraine, calls for peace

UK PM Keir Starmer meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy/ Image courtesy X@ZelenskyyUa
Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated the UK's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and security during his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street.
Following their discussions, Starmer shared a post on X, where he emphasised the UK's unwavering stance against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
"It was an honour to welcome @ZelenskyyUa to Downing Street and reiterate my unwavering support for Ukraine," he wrote on X.
"I am determined to find a path that ends Russia's illegal war and ensures a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine's future sovereignty and security," he added.
Starmer also shared a video where he hugged him and ushered him inside, and wrote, "Action, not just words. Britain stands with Ukraine today and always."
The meeting comes ahead of a European leaders' summit, where discussions will focus on shoring up support for "securing a just and enduring peace" in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy, who was greeted by crowds of supporters outside Downing Street, expressed gratitude and stated, "London. A meaningful and warm meeting with the Prime Minister."
Notably, the meeting came a day after Zelenskyy's tense exchange with former US President Donald Trump at the White House. -- ANI