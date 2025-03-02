Two minors held for placing iron bolts and stones on railway tracks in UP

08:25

"The incident occurred around 7:25 am on Saturday when the 13010Doon Express, traveling from Rishikesh to Howrah, was approaching Hardoi. As the train neared the Pihani Chungi railway crossing, miscreants had placed an iron bolt and stones on the tracks," said RPF in-charge inspector RB Singh.





The two minors were caught by the railway staff and handed over to the Railway Protection Force.





The train engine and tracks were inspected, Singh added.





A forensic team was also dispatched to investigate the area, and the RPF conducted a thorough inspection of the track.





Circle officer Ankit Mishra said, "The RPF handed over the minors, aged 15 and 16, to the Dehat Kotwali police for further investigation, which is currently underway." -- PTI

