HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two minors held for placing iron bolts and stones on railway tracks in UP

Sun, 02 March 2025
Share:
08:25
File image
File image
Two minors were held for placing iron bolts and stones on railway tracks near Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. 

"The incident occurred around 7:25 am on Saturday when the 13010Doon Express, traveling from Rishikesh to Howrah, was approaching Hardoi. As the train neared the Pihani Chungi railway crossing, miscreants had placed an iron bolt and stones on the tracks," said RPF in-charge inspector RB Singh. 

The two minors were caught by the railway staff and handed over to the Railway Protection Force. 

The train engine and tracks were inspected, Singh added. 

A forensic team was also dispatched to investigate the area, and the RPF conducted a thorough inspection of the track. 

Circle officer Ankit Mishra said, "The RPF handed over the minors, aged 15 and 16, to the Dehat Kotwali police for further investigation, which is currently underway." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel agrees to US ceasefire proposal for Ramzan
LIVE! Israel agrees to US ceasefire proposal for Ramzan

U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped
U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped

The avalanche hit the BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5:30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying the workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army.

Gun Shots Or Cricket Shots?
Gun Shots Or Cricket Shots?

'I will watch India's match against New Zealand with no tension -- just enjoy the cricket.'

Advantage India as Aus, SA grapple with uncertainty
Advantage India as Aus, SA grapple with uncertainty

The outcome of the last group match between India and New Zealand on Sunday will determine if Australia or South Africa will face Rohit Sharma and Co in Dubai.

Man seeks MEA mediation for daughter on death row in UAE
Man seeks MEA mediation for daughter on death row in UAE

Shahzadi Khan, currently imprisoned in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba jail, has been sentenced to death by a court for the death of a child who was under her care.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD