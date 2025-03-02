HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rain, hailstorm hit several regions of Raj, CM orders crop damage survey

Sun, 02 March 2025
10:11
File image
As several regions of Rajasthan, including Bharatpur, Churu, and Alwar, witnessed rain along with a hailstorm on Saturday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a video conference with various district collectors to discuss the situation.

Sharma sought detailed information from the district collectors regarding the damage caused to crops by the hailstorm in the affected districts.

He also directed the principal secretary of the revenue department to carry out a quick survey in the affected districts to assess the crop damage.

He instructed the district collectors of Sikar, Churu, Bikaner, Jhunjhunu, and Khairthal-Tijara to ensure that the survey is completed, and reports are sent promptly.

According to the meteorological department, hailstorms accompanied by rain were recorded in Bharatpur and Dholpur on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Alwar experienced heavy winds and rainfall during the night.

In several areas of Jhunjhunu and Tijara, hailstorms occurred on Saturday morning. At the same time, cold winds in regions like Dausa, Karauli, Alwar and Bharatpur caused a drop in temperatures.

The department said that due to the rainfall and hailstorm, temperatures dropped by two to three degrees Celsius, and some areas experienced fog on Saturday morning. -- PTI

