Pope Francis in stable condition, continues to receive medical care

08:37





He is alternating between non-invasive mechanical ventilation and high-flow oxygen therapy, responding well to treatment.





According to the statement, the Pope has no fever, his white blood cell count is normal, and his vital signs remain stable.





He is eating on his own and actively participating in respiratory physiotherapy. There have been no further episodes of bronchospasm.





"The Holy Father does not have a fever and shows no leukocytosis [high white blood cell count]. His haemodynamic parameters have always remained stable; he has continued to eat on his own and has regularly undergone respiratory physiotherapy, in which he cooperates actively. He has not experienced any further episodes of bronchospasm," the statement said.





The statement also confirmed that Pope Francis is alert and oriented.





On Saturday afternoon, he received the Eucharist and spent time in prayer.





Earlier in the day, he prayed for about 20 minutes in the chapel near his hospital room. -- ANI

Pope Francis is in stable condition as he continues to receive medical care,reported, citing the Holy See Press Office's announcement on Saturday.