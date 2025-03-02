HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Minor girl raped, forced to undergo abortion; man, doctor held

Sun, 02 March 2025
11:36
The police arrested a man for allegedly raping of a 17-year-old girl and forcing her to undergo abortion on the basis of fake documents in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Sunday. 

The dead foetus, which was buried at a crematorium in Ulhasnagar, has been exhumed for further probe into the case, they said, adding that a doctor who provided medicines for the termination of the minor's pregnancy has also been arrested. 

The victim and the 29-year-old accused man were neighbours at a locality in Ulhasnagar township in Thane. 

In July last year, the accused lured the victim to his home under the pretext of having dinner, while his wife, children and parents had gone to their native village, Ulhasnagar central police station's senior inspector Shankar Avtade said. 

The man allegedly raped the minor on multiple occasions and threatened to kill her if she informed about it to anyone, the official said. 

The victim later found she was pregnant, and when she informed the accused about it, he provided her with abortion pills given by a private practitioner, he said. 

When the attempt failed, the accused's wife, mother and mother-in-law allegedly conspired to force the victim, who was seven months pregnant, for an abortion last month, the official said. 

When the the victim's parents were away, she was taken to a hospital. 

The accused provided false identification and age details of the victim, and doctors advised an abortion. 

The abortion was subsequently conducted at a civic hospital in Kalyan, the official said. 

The accused's wife and mother then hastily buried the foetus at a crematorium in Ulhasnagar, he said. -- PTI

