Manipur: 42 arms surrendered, 5 bunkers destroyed

10:16

The firearms were surrendered in Imphal West and East, Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Tamenglong districts on Saturday, a police officer said.





Five firearms, including two pistols, six grenades and over 75 cartridges were surrendered in Bishnupur district.





Seventeen country-made guns, nine 'pompi' (locally made mortars), and cartridges were surrendered at Kaimai police station in Tamenglong district.





At least 10 firearms and cartridges were surrendered at Yaingangpokpi, Porompat, Churachandpur and Lamsang police stations, the police officer said.





During search operations at Sairemkhul in Imphal West district, an INSAS LMG with one magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, one AK-56 rifle, three SLR rifles, one SMG 9mm carbine, one .303 rifle, one DBBL gun, four grenades without detonators, one Chinese hand grenade and other articles were also seized on Saturday.





Security forces also dismantled two illegal bunkers at Mark Hill under Thingsat hill range in Kangpokpi district.





Another three illegal bunkers were dismantled at Wakan hill range in the adjoining area in Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts on Saturday. -- PTI

Forty-two more firearms and cartridges have been surrendered by the public in five districts of ethnic strife-torn Manipur, the police said on Sunday.