HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Manipur: 42 arms surrendered, 5 bunkers destroyed

Sun, 02 March 2025
Share:
10:16
File image
File image
Forty-two more firearms and cartridges have been surrendered by the public in five districts of ethnic strife-torn Manipur, the police said on Sunday. 

The firearms were surrendered in Imphal West and East, Churachandpur, Bishnupur and Tamenglong districts on Saturday, a police officer said. 

Five firearms, including two pistols, six grenades and over 75 cartridges were surrendered in Bishnupur district. 

Seventeen country-made guns, nine 'pompi' (locally made mortars), and cartridges were surrendered at Kaimai police station in Tamenglong district. 

At least 10 firearms and cartridges were surrendered at Yaingangpokpi, Porompat, Churachandpur and Lamsang police stations, the police officer said. 

During search operations at Sairemkhul in Imphal West district, an INSAS LMG with one magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, one AK-56 rifle, three SLR rifles, one SMG 9mm carbine, one .303 rifle, one DBBL gun, four grenades without detonators, one Chinese hand grenade and other articles were also seized on Saturday. 

Security forces also dismantled two illegal bunkers at Mark Hill under Thingsat hill range in Kangpokpi district. 

Another three illegal bunkers were dismantled at Wakan hill range in the adjoining area in Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts on Saturday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur: 42 arms surrendered, 5 bunkers destroyed
LIVE! Manipur: 42 arms surrendered, 5 bunkers destroyed

No skin diseases reported at Maha Kumbh: UP deputy CM
No skin diseases reported at Maha Kumbh: UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak has asserted that no cases of skin diseases were reported among pilgrims who took a dip in the holy Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. Pathak's statement comes in response...

Four killed, 4 missing in U'khand avalanche; 50 rescued
Four killed, 4 missing in U'khand avalanche; 50 rescued

Four workers were killed and four more remain missing after an avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Fifty workers were rescued, but the avalanche buried eight containers and a shed,...

Israel agrees to US ceasefire proposal for Ramzan
Israel agrees to US ceasefire proposal for Ramzan

The temporary truce aims to ease tensions during the religious holidays. Further details on its implementation are yet to be disclosed.

PICS: Clinical SA march into Champions Trophy semis
PICS: Clinical SA march into Champions Trophy semis

The Proteas will now face the Group A runners-up in the semifinals, with India and New Zealand set to battle for Group A placings in Dubai on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD