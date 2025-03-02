HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Largely coincides with our vision': Russia on Trump

Sun, 02 March 2025
18:14
The vision of the new Donald Trump administration 'largely coincides' with that of Russia, a Kremlin spokesperson said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

In an interview to state television aired on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations."

"This largely coincides with our vision," he added.

Notably, ever since Trump returned to the White House on January 20, his administration has upended Washington's longstanding Ukraine policy.

Trump has publicly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he 'trusts' the Russian President is sincere in his desire to end the war on Ukraine.

He has also alarmed US allies two weeks ago when he spoke to Putin and began talks with Russia on ending the conflict without the involvement of the Ukrainian government.

Vyacheslav Matuzov, a former Russian diplomat, says it will be difficult for European leaders to agree on the next steps for Ukraine, as per Al Jazeera.

"European countries are not united in one position," he told Al Jazeera, citing countries such as Hungary and Slovakia as holding different views to those of Germany and the UK.

"European countries spent a great number of dollars to help Ukraine to wage the war and they oriented the Ukrainian president to not enter negotiations with Russia, up to being defeated in the field of battle in Ukraine," Matuzov argued.

"I think that Trump doesn't agree with them, he is really suggesting a peaceful solution. What conditions for this solution? That's another story," he continued.

Matuzov said these should be discussed between Trump and Putin and urged European leaders to be 'closer' to the position of the US president.  -- ANI

