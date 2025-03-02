HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel agrees to US ceasefire proposal for Ramzan

Sun, 02 March 2025
08:09
File image
Israel has agreed to a proposal by US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramzan and passover periods, the Prime Minister's Office announced.  

The decision comes as the first phase of a previously agreed ceasefire was nearing its expiration, Al Jazeera reported.  

The temporary truce aims to ease tensions during the religious holidays. Further details on its implementation are yet to be disclosed.  

As Ramzan begins, many around the world welcome the month with prayer and fasting. 

But in Gaza, the mood is one of sorrow and uncertainty. 

The echoes of war still linger, and despite a ceasefire, many fear the fighting could resume at any moment.  

For those in Gaza, the memories of past conflicts remain fresh. -- ANI

