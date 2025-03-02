HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi govt planning cruise service in Yamuna to promote tourism

Sun, 02 March 2025
08:14
A view of Yamuna in Delhi/File image
With the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi focusing on the rejuvenation of the Yamuna, plans are afoot to start a cruise service in the river, between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, for tourism purposes, officials said on Saturday. 

Under the plan, a six-km stretch of the Yamuna is to be developed from the Wazirabad barrage (Sonia Vihar) to Jagatpur (Shani temple) for cruise operations for tourists, they said. 

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation issued a request for quotation on Friday for engaging a suitable operator to run two solar or electric battery-powered cruises on the identified river stretch. 

When developed, this shall boost river-cruise tourism as it will be an environment-friendly and sustainable water-transport project with coordinated efforts of the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Jal Board, DTTDC and the irrigation and flood control department, the proposal document said. 

The DTTDC will engage the operator for the cruise services that will start and finish at Sonia Vihar, with a total round trip of seven to eight km. -- PTI

