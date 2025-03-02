HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CUET-UG for admissions to undergraduate programmes from May 8 to June 1

Sun, 02 March 2025
Share:
10:55
File image
File image
The Common University Entrance Test for admissions to undergraduate programmes will be held from May 8 to June 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Saturday. 

The applications for the exam began on March 1 and will be open till March 22. 

The agency officials said the exam dates are tentative and the detailed schedule will be announced later. 

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. 

CUET-UG was introduced in 2022 to standardise admissions across central, state, and select private universities in India. 

Replacing multiple entrance exams, CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform. 

The exam evaluates candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur: 42 arms surrendered, 5 bunkers destroyed
LIVE! Manipur: 42 arms surrendered, 5 bunkers destroyed

No skin diseases reported at Maha Kumbh: UP deputy CM
No skin diseases reported at Maha Kumbh: UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak has asserted that no cases of skin diseases were reported among pilgrims who took a dip in the holy Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. Pathak's statement comes in response...

Four killed, 4 missing in U'khand avalanche; 50 rescued
Four killed, 4 missing in U'khand avalanche; 50 rescued

Four workers were killed and four more remain missing after an avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Fifty workers were rescued, but the avalanche buried eight containers and a shed,...

Israel agrees to US ceasefire proposal for Ramzan
Israel agrees to US ceasefire proposal for Ramzan

The temporary truce aims to ease tensions during the religious holidays. Further details on its implementation are yet to be disclosed.

PICS: Clinical SA march into Champions Trophy semis
PICS: Clinical SA march into Champions Trophy semis

The Proteas will now face the Group A runners-up in the semifinals, with India and New Zealand set to battle for Group A placings in Dubai on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD