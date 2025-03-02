HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Cleric booked after loudspeaker used without permission in UP mosque

Sun, 02 March 2025
16:27
A case was filed against a cleric of a mosque in the Jahanabad area in Pilibhit on Sunday for allegedly violating restrictions on the use of loudspeakers, police said.

SHO of Jahanabad police station Manoj Kumar Mishra said the FIR has been filed by Sub-Inspector Varun.

It claimed that on March 1 afternoon, a loudspeaker was being used at high volume during 'namaaz' at a mosque in Kazitola.

He said that Maulvi Ashfaq was informed about the orders related to restrictions on the use of loudspeakers on February 25.

According to the rules, loudspeakers or public address s

ystems cannot be used without the permission of the competent authority.Mishra said that Maulvi Ashfaq was using a loudspeaker during 'namaaz' and 'azaan' on the evening of February 28 also.

He could not show any permission letter when he was asked about it. 

Following this, a case has been registered against the cleric (maulvi) under sections 223 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (public nuisance) and 293 (continuance of a nuisance after an injunction to discontinue) of the BNS, Mishra said.

He said that currently, Board examinations of classes 10th and 12th are on. 

The loud sound of the loudspeaker was causing trouble to the examinees and those who were seriously ill.   -- PTI

