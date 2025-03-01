Zelenskyy disrespected US in Oval Office: Trump

After an ugly spat between United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said that the Ukrainian President was not willing to pursue an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Russia.





Zelenskyy left the White House earlier than planned without signing a much-anticipated minerals agreement or attending a scheduled press conference with Trump.

"He (Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) says that he wants to come back right now, but I can't do that...They should have an immediate ceasefire...A ceasefire could take place immediately. If you want to end the war, you sign up for an agreement that's going to take a period of time. It takes time," Trump told reporters after the Oval office meeting.

He reiterated that he wants the war to end immediately: "I want it to end immediately, and I think if you had a ceasefire, it would be a ceasefire, a real one that would end it," he said.

"He (Volodymyr Zelenskyy: doesn't want to do that...I want it to end immediately. I want a ceasefire now," he added.





Later in a statement on Truth Social, Trump said Zelenskyy disrespected the United States and can come back tot eh US when he is ready for peace.

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It's amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump said.

According to Trump, Zelenskyy's position is influenced by the support he receives from the United States.





He said, "Well, all of a sudden, he is a big shot because he has the US on his side. Either we're going to end it or let him fight it out, and if he fights it out, it's not going to be pretty easy as without us, he doesn't win"

Further, Trump has criticized Zelenskyy, stating, "That was not a man that wanted to make peace, and I am only interested if he (Zelenskyy) wants to end the bloodshed."

"Zelenskyy got to say, I want to make peace. He doesn't have to stand there and say about Putin this, Putin that, and all negative things. He's got to say, I want to make peace. I don't want to fight a war any longer, his people are dying," he added.

Trump argued that Zelenskyy does not have the "cards" to end the war, suggesting that the situation could only be resolved through a negotiated deal. "I just want to get a deal done, and if the deal happens, good," he said. "But you can't embolden somebody that does not have the cards."