Why Madhabi Puri Buch Bid Virtual Farewell To Sebi

Sat, 01 March 2025
10:41
Madhabi Puri Buch, 60, bid virtual adieu to Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) corner office on Friday due to Covid-related restrictions, marking an end to her three-year old eventful stint as chairperson of the markets regulator.  

Sources said a farewell for Buch will be held later after she recovers.  

Buch, the first woman to helm the regulator, virtually attended a meeting with the stock brokers' industry standards forum on her last day.  

In the hour-long meeting with the brokers' ISF, Buch, who wore a face mask, thanked the industry for co-operation and appreciated the work done by the brokers' bodies, according to people who attended the meeting.

"We had a cordial discussion and she appreciated the work we have done together with the regulator. We wished her all the best. There wasn't much kept on agenda for this meeting," said an industry player.

Buch was credited with bringing together several broker associations through an industry forum to formulate and implement regulations and bring conflicting voices from the stock broking industry on common ground. 

Khushboo Tiwari/Business Standard

