HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP mosque body razes top two floors after ultimatum

Sat, 01 March 2025
Share:
21:22
File image
File image
The management committee of a mosque near the Ghosh Company Chauraha here on Saturday started pulling down the top two floors which the Gorakhpur Development Authority said were unauthorised construction. 

The mosque committee began the demolition on Saturday morning, employing 15 labourers and bulldozers. 

This followed the expiration of a 15-day GDA ultimatum warning of forced demolition if compliance was not met. 

The GDA cited the lack of an approved construction plan as the reason for its directive. 

Mosque committee head Shoeb Ahmad has contested the GDA's claim. 

"This mosque was built with the consent of the municipal board after the original structure was removed in January 2024. The land was allotted to us, yet the GDA is now terming it illegal," he said. 

Ahmad said the mosque is situated on a 520 sq ft plot legally designated for religious purposes. However, the GDA maintains that construction regulations were violated. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP mosque body razes top two floors after ultimatum
LIVE! UP mosque body razes top two floors after ultimatum

Advantage India as Aus, SA grapple with uncertainty
Advantage India as Aus, SA grapple with uncertainty

The outcome of the last group match between India and New Zealand on Sunday will determine if Australia or South Africa will face Rohit Sharma and Co in Dubai.

Punjab police launch anti-drug drive; raid 750 places
Punjab police launch anti-drug drive; raid 750 places

Punjab Police launched a statewide operation against drugs, conducting raids at more than 750 locations as the cabinet sub-committee on the drug menace held its first meeting on Saturday. Around 12,000 police personnel were involved in...

Miracle how Trump didn't hit Zelenskyy: Russia on WH spat
Miracle how Trump didn't hit Zelenskyy: Russia on WH spat

Russian officials and state media on Saturday celebrated United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky's unprecedented clash at the White House.

Come back when ready for...: Trump after Zelenskyy clash
Come back when ready for...: Trump after Zelenskyy clash

Trump said Zelenskyy disrespected the United States in its cherished Oval Office.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD