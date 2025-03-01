HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Trump shouts at Zelenskyy in White House

Sat, 01 March 2025
image
On Friday, an extraordinary meeting in the Oval Office took a dramatic turn as President Donald Trump raised his voice at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of "gambling with millions of lives" and warning that his actions could potentially spark World War III, reports Associated Press. 

The final 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute meeting escalated into a heated exchange involving Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Zelenskyy, who expressed skepticism about Russia's commitment to diplomacy, citing Moscow's history of broken promises on the global stage.

The tension began when Vance addressed Zelenskyy, saying, "Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office and attempt to litigate this in front of the American media." 

When Zelenskyy tried to respond, Trump interrupted, raising his voice and stating, "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people." He continued, "You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country, a country that has backed you far more than many believe we should have."

The encounter was a striking departure from the usual tone of somber diplomacy associated with the Oval Office. Trump openly revealed his attempts to pressure Zelenskyy into granting the U.S. access to Ukraine's valuable mineral resources and pushing for a resolution to the war on terms favorable to the American administration. 

The meeting laid bare the strained dynamics and high-stakes tensions between the leaders.

