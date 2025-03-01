HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stalin turns 72, says opposition to 'Hindi imposition' is his b'day message

Sat, 01 March 2025
Share:
17:35
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday turned 72 and the DMK President underlined his commitment to state autonomy, two-language policy and opposition to Hindi imposition as his birthday message.

Stalin, who cut a cake with his family members and party workers, administered to cadres an oath of "one goal" which is to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and oppose Hindi imposition at all times to come. 

"Tamil Nadu poradum, Tamil Nadu Vellum," (Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win) Stalin said, which was repeated by party workers.  

"Anna Arivalayam," the DMK headquarters in Chennai wore a festive look as party cadres and office-bearers turned up in large numbers to greet their party chief. "Dravida Nayagar," (Dravidian Hero) was among the phrases used by DMK workers and supporters to greet Stalin on social media. 

The Dravidian party chief underscored the principles of state autonomy, opposition to Hindi imposition, and commitment to two-language policy as his birthday message and reiterated that he would protect mother Tamil and uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu. 

The CM said he opposed Hindi imposition with the very same vigour he showed against it in 1971 at a party conference when he was only 18-years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor RN Ravi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader of the grand old party, Rahul Gandhi greeted Stalin. PM Modi, in a post on 'X' said: "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru MK Stalin. May he lead a long and healthy life."

Governor Ravi sent his birthday greetings to Stalin in Tamil. 

Notably, Ravi, who had locked horns with Stalin over several issues including the NEP, signed his message in Tamil language. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! T'gana tunnel collapse: 4 trapped workers located
LIVE! T'gana tunnel collapse: 4 trapped workers located

U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped
U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped

The avalanche hit the BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5:30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying the workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army.

CT 2025 Updates: South Africa qualify for semi-finals
CT 2025 Updates: South Africa qualify for semi-finals

Ensure free movement in Manipur from March 8: Shah
Ensure free movement in Manipur from March 8: Shah

The security review was held after the February 20 ultimatum given by the governor to everyone holding illegal and looted arms to surrender.

No fuel for 15+ year old vehicles in Delhi from April 1
No fuel for 15+ year old vehicles in Delhi from April 1

The Delhi government will stop providing petrol to vehicles older than 15 years at fuel stations across the city after March 31, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced. The decision is part of the government's efforts to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD