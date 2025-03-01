SSC exams: Urdu medium students given wrong English paper in Maha centre

21:48

File image





The incident took place at Vimalabai Deshmukh School, he added. "Some 21 students of the Urdu medium section were given First Language English (03) paper instead of English (17) paper.





When students pointed out the mistake, they were made to wait at the exam centre for three hours while rectification measures were taken.





It distressed the students since the paper handed over to them was not part of their syllabus," he said.





The mistake took place due a new clerk's lack of experience in deciphering the colour codes allotted to question papers, said SA Koyale, chief of the exam centre.





"The SSC board has been informed about the issue and I will also be ending a report on it," Koyale said. -- PTI

