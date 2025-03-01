HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sri Lankan govt denies fuel shortage amid panic buying

Sat, 01 March 2025
Share:
15:59
image
The Sri Lankan government assured on Saturday that there is no shortage of fuel after long queues were seen outside fuel stations in the country as motorists went on panic buying.
 
The panic buying comes after the Petroleum Dealers Association said on Friday it would stop placing new fuel orders due to a dispute with the government over commission rates.

They accused the authorities of trying to effect a three per cent cut.
 
Motorists formed long queues around fuel stations, rekindling the memories of the 2022 economic crisis.

When Parliament resumed on Saturday, Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando denied any crisis.

"There is enough fuel stocks and no question of a shortage. People have begun panic buying for no reason," Fernando said.

Fernando dubbed the fuel issue a ploy of groups who are out to cause discomfiture to the government. 

Opposition members protested and urged the government's intervention. Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna was accused by the opposition members of not allowing them time to raise questions. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped
U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped

The avalanche hit the BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5:30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying the workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army.

LIVE! Ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur: HM
LIVE! Ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur: HM

Modi slams 'Lutyens Jamaat' over British-era dance ban
Modi slams 'Lutyens Jamaat' over British-era dance ban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his "vocal for local" campaign is bearing fruit as Indian products are going global and making their presence felt across the world. He said that India was becoming the land of infinite...

CT 2025 Updates: England batting crumbling
CT 2025 Updates: England batting crumbling

Miracle how Trump didn't hit Zelenskyy: Russia on WH spat
Miracle how Trump didn't hit Zelenskyy: Russia on WH spat

Russian officials and state media on Saturday celebrated United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky's unprecedented clash at the White House.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD