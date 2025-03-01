Sri Lankan govt denies fuel shortage amid panic buying

15:59

The Sri Lankan government assured on Saturday that there is no shortage of fuel after long queues were seen outside fuel stations in the country as motorists went on panic buying.

The panic buying comes after the Petroleum Dealers Association said on Friday it would stop placing new fuel orders due to a dispute with the government over commission rates.





They accused the authorities of trying to effect a three per cent cut.

Motorists formed long queues around fuel stations, rekindling the memories of the 2022 economic crisis.





When Parliament resumed on Saturday, Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha Fernando denied any crisis.





"There is enough fuel stocks and no question of a shortage. People have begun panic buying for no reason," Fernando said.





Fernando dubbed the fuel issue a ploy of groups who are out to cause discomfiture to the government.





Opposition members protested and urged the government's intervention. Speaker Jagath Wickremaratna was accused by the opposition members of not allowing them time to raise questions. -- PTI