Scumbag, insolent pig: Russia on Trump vs Zelenskyy

Russian officials and state media reacted on the heated exchange between United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky's unprecedented clash at the White House.





Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked that Trump had shown "restraint" by not physically assaulting Zelensky during the exchange.





"I think Zelensky's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.





"How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," she said adding that Zelensky was "biting the hand that feeds him."





Zakharova also termed Zelensky as "unpleasant with everyone."





The strongest remark came from Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council and a former Russian president.





Medvedev did not hold back in his reaction, calling Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office."





"For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: the Kyiv regime is playing with the third world war. And the ungrateful pig received a strong slap on the wrist from the owners of the pigsty. This is useful. But it's not enough - we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine," Medvedev said.





Russian state media also celebrated the event, with RT posting on X, "Zelensky sits with hands between legs as US President and VP hammer him."