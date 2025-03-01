HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Scumbag, insolent pig: Russia on Trump vs Zelenskyy

Sat, 01 March 2025
Share:
10:57
image
Russian officials and state media reacted on the heated exchange between United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky's unprecedented clash at the White House.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova remarked that Trump had shown "restraint" by not physically assaulting Zelensky during the exchange.

"I think Zelensky's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

"How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," she said adding that Zelensky was "biting the hand that feeds him."

Zakharova also termed Zelensky as "unpleasant with everyone."

The strongest remark came from Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council and a former Russian president. 

Medvedev did not hold back in his reaction, calling Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office."

"For the first time, Trump told the cocaine clown the truth to his face: the Kyiv regime is playing with the third world war. And the ungrateful pig received a strong slap on the wrist from the owners of the pigsty. This is useful. But it's not enough - we must stop military aid to the Nazi machine," Medvedev said.

Russian state media also celebrated the event, with RT posting on X, "Zelensky sits with hands between legs as US President and VP hammer him."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scumbag, insolent pig: Russia on Trump vs Zelenskyy
LIVE! Scumbag, insolent pig: Russia on Trump vs Zelenskyy

SEE: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office
SEE: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office

During an intense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of "risking millions of lives" and warning that his actions might lead to World War III.

'Amen': How world reacted to Trump-Zelensky's fiery clash
'Amen': How world reacted to Trump-Zelensky's fiery clash

The heated exchange between Trump and Zelenskyy and the resulting outpouring of support for the Ukrainian leader highlighted the deep fissures that have emerged between America and Europe over Ukraine.

What Zelenskyy said on 'owing Trump an apology'
What Zelenskyy said on 'owing Trump an apology'

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a heated exchange in the Oval Office, culminating in Zelenskyy's abrupt departure from the White House without signing a crucial minerals agreement. Trump...

Trump Ticks Off Zelenskyy In Heated White House Meeting
Trump Ticks Off Zelenskyy In Heated White House Meeting

US President Donald Trump cut short discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday after he and Vice President JD Vance confronted Ukraine's leader in a tense Oval Office exchange.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD