Mumbai police carries out combing ops at 207 places

Sat, 01 March 2025
21:14
The Mumbai police carried out a massive combing operation at 207 places, including gambling dens and liquor vends, leading to the arrest of several persons, an official said on Saturday.   

The operation, which involved 13 deputy commissioners of police, 41 assistant commissioners of police, senior police inspectors and personnel from five regions of the city, started late Friday night and continued till the early hours of Saturday, he said. 

"We nabbed 12 wanted accused, issued non-bailable warrants against 46 as well standing warrants against 25, seized firearms from 16 and booked 54 under the Mumbai Police Act. We also registered 15 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, raided 14 gambling and liquor dens," the official said. -- PTI

