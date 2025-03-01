Modi minister to visit US amid Trump tariff threat

12:39

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Washington next week as India, and the US are planning to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement, an official said.

The visit will start from March 3 and the minister is expected to be in the US till Friday, the official added.

During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, India and the US announced their commitment to more than double the two-way commerce to USD 500 billion by 2030 and negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall of 2025.

Goyal is likely to hold talks with US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during the visit.

The commerce ministry has already started engagements with different departments on the India-US trade aspects and related developments.

The proposed agreement is an opportunity to boost bilateral trade and investments between the two countries amid threat of US President Donald Trump to impose higher tariffs on Indian goods.

Tariffs are import duties imposed and collected by government and paid by the companies to bring foreign goods into the country.

The commerce ministry takes views of all ministries concerned on proposed trade agreements. The nature of the agreement would be decided by both sides.

Goyal has earlier stated that the two countries can offer concessions and duty reductions, as their economies complement each other.

Normally in a free trade agreement, two trading partners either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they ease norms to promote trade in services and boost investments.

During the first term of US President Donald Trump, the two countries had discussed a mini-trade deal, but it was shelved by the Joe Biden administration as they were not in favour of such pacts.

In 2023, the US-India bilateral trade in goods and services stood at USD 190.08 billion (USD 123.89 billion in goods and USD 66.19 billion in services trade).





That year, India's merchandise exports to the US stood at USD 83.77 billion, while imports were USD 40.12 billion, leaving a trade gap of USD 43.65 billion in favour of India.





The country's services export to America was USD 36.33 billion in 2023, while imports were aggregated at USD 29.86 billion. The trade gap (difference between imports and exports) was USD 6.47 billion in favour of New Delhi.





During 2021-24, America was the largest trading partner of India. The US is one of the few countries with which India has a trade surplus. -- PTI