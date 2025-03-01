Ministry To Start Integration Of Health Portals

12:00

The National Health Mission (NHM) is looking to start work on integrating health portals to reduce their number and make data analysis more timely, a senior official said.





The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has already started work on integration of portals and would be sharing the first model designed soon, said Aradhana Patnaik, mission director, NHM, at the National Summit on Good and Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare System.





This comes after work had been initiated on integrating the Health Management Information Systems (HMIS) portal, which monitors the NHM and other health programmes with other present portals of the Union health ministry.





Patnaik added that the NHM had organised four regional conferences in the financial year (FY) 2024-25, with priority focus areas being operationalisation and ensuring delivery of 12 packages of services at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) and Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) certifications for public health facilities.





There are currently 200,988 public health facilities in India, according to the IPHS portal. This includes district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, community health centres (CHCs), primary health centres (PHCs) and other sub-centres. So far, around 30,000 facilities have been certified under NQAS, whereas 95 per cent of the public facilities in India have been assessed as per the IPHS, Patnaik said.





Addressing the summit, Health Minister J P Nadda said that the governments focus remains on ensuring quality and affordable healthcare services. The summit aims to document best practices and innovations adopted by states and Union Territories to address public health challenges, and serve as a knowledge sharing platform. A total of 165 entries were submitted, which have been selected for oral presentations after a thorough review and elimination of duplicates.





Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that the summit would be used to discuss measures which are replicable and scalable on a national level.





The focus will be kept on capacity building of health professionals, Jan Bhagidari and optimal utilisation of resources for tackling health challenges, she added.





Sanket Koul/Business Standard