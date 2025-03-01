Important that no one...: Zelenskyy after spat with Trump

18:25

A day after his heated showdown with United States President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it is "very important" that Ukraine's plight was heard and not forgotten





"It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it, neither during the war nor after. It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world," he said in a social media post alongside footage of a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Washington.





"Thank you for your support in this difficult time, for all your efforts for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians and for your help - not only diplomatic and financial, but also political and prayerful," he added.





During an intense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of risking millions of lives and warning that his actions might lead to World War III. In response, Zelenskyy abruptly departed the White House without signing a crucial minerals agreement with the US, which Trump had insisted upon and implied was a prerequisite for continued support to Ukraine.





Following the unprecedented verbal clash in the Oval Office, a joint press conference scheduled between Trump and Zelenskyy in the East Room of the White House was also concealed. A White House spokesperson said a minerals agreement that was set to be signed between the US and Ukraine also did not go through.