HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IIT Baba alleges assault in news channel's debate programme in Noida

Sat, 01 March 2025
Share:
11:23
image
'IIT Baba' alias Abhay Singh, who became popular in the Maha Kumbh, alleged that he was assaulted in a news debate programme of a private channel in Noida on Friday. 
   
He complained to police that some saffron-clad people came into the newsroom and allegedly misbehaved with him and beat him with sticks.
 
'IIT Baba' sat outside the police outpost in Sector 126. However, later he withdrew the protest when police convinced him.
 
Bhupendra Singh, SHO at Sector 126 police station, said he was convinced and did not lodge the complaint further. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scumbag, insolent pig: Russia on Trump vs Zelenskyy
LIVE! Scumbag, insolent pig: Russia on Trump vs Zelenskyy

SEE: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office
SEE: How Trump-Zelenskyy clash unfolded in Oval Office

During an intense Oval Office meeting on Friday, Trump shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of "risking millions of lives" and warning that his actions might lead to World War III.

'Amen': How world reacted to Trump-Zelensky's fiery clash
'Amen': How world reacted to Trump-Zelensky's fiery clash

The heated exchange between Trump and Zelenskyy and the resulting outpouring of support for the Ukrainian leader highlighted the deep fissures that have emerged between America and Europe over Ukraine.

What Zelenskyy said on 'owing Trump an apology'
What Zelenskyy said on 'owing Trump an apology'

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a heated exchange in the Oval Office, culminating in Zelenskyy's abrupt departure from the White House without signing a crucial minerals agreement. Trump...

Trump Ticks Off Zelenskyy In Heated White House Meeting
Trump Ticks Off Zelenskyy In Heated White House Meeting

US President Donald Trump cut short discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday after he and Vice President JD Vance confronted Ukraine's leader in a tense Oval Office exchange.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD