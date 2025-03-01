IIT Baba alleges assault in news channel's debate programme in Noida

11:23

'IIT Baba' alias Abhay Singh, who became popular in the Maha Kumbh, alleged that he was assaulted in a news debate programme of a private channel in Noida on Friday.

He complained to police that some saffron-clad people came into the newsroom and allegedly misbehaved with him and beat him with sticks.

'IIT Baba' sat outside the police outpost in Sector 126. However, later he withdrew the protest when police convinced him.

Bhupendra Singh, SHO at Sector 126 police station, said he was convinced and did not lodge the complaint further. -- PTI