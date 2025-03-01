Hathras gang-rape: Defamation case against Rahul to be heard on Mar 24

20:37





Advocate Munna Singh Pundir said that on Saturday the MP-MLA court of additional chief judicial magistrate Deepak Nath Saraswati recorded the statement of complainant Ramkumar alias Ramu, who has been acquitted in the rape case, and fixed March 24 as the next day of hearing.





The defamation case stems from Gandhi's remarks after the Hathras incident.





A Dalit girl from a village was allegedly gangraped in September 2020, and died days later during treatment at a hospital in Delhi.





Four men of her village were accused of committing the crime. Three of them -- Ramkumar, Luvkush and Ravi -- were acquitted, while Sandeep was found guilty and is still in jail. -- PTI

A special court in Hathras on Saturday fixed March 24 as the next date of hearing in a defamation case filed against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the 2020 Hathras gang-rape case, according to an advocate.