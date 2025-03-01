Drone tech to be used for search op in U'khand

19:52

Rescue operation underway in Uttarakhand/ANI Photo

A drone-based intelligent buried object detection system will be airlifted by the Indian Air Force for deployment in search and rescue operations of the five other missing Border Road Organisation (BRO) workers following the avalanche in the Mana area of Chamoli.





"A drone-based Intelligent buried object detection system to be airlifted by the Indian Air Force for deployment in search and rescue operations in the Mana area of Chamoli. The system would be airlifted to Dehradun, from where it will be taken to the Mana area in helicopters," said Indian Air Force officials.





Meanwhile, Defence Public Relations Officer, Dehradun said that four people have lost their lives in the avalanche. -- ANI