HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China reopens Mt Everest area in Tibet after January earthquake

Sat, 01 March 2025
Share:
17:23
image
China on Saturday reopened the scenic area of Mt Everest, known as Mount Qomolangma, in the Tibet Autonomous Region after it was closed to the public following the January earthquake.
 
The area was closed on January 7 after a 6.8-magnitude quake struck Dingri, home to the northern base camp of the world's highest peak, Mount Qomolangma.
 
The quake claimed 126 lives and left 188 others injured.
 
The scenic area was closed on the same day for the safety of tourists and staff.
 
In the Tibetan language, Mount Everest is known as Mount Qomolangma which forms the part of the border between China and Nepal.
 
Both countries settled their border dispute in 1961 with the boundary line passing through the summit of Mount Everest.
 
The Mt Everest area had not been affected by the quake, with no obvious ice falls, avalanches or geological changes being observed, said Ma Weiqiang, director of Mount Qomolangma Atmosphere and Environment Comprehensive Observation and Research Station under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
 
"This shows the scenic area has the safe conditions necessary for reopening," Ma told state-run Xinhua news agency.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! T'gana tunnel collapse: 4 trapped workers located
LIVE! T'gana tunnel collapse: 4 trapped workers located

U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped
U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped

The avalanche hit the BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5:30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying the workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army.

CT 2025 Updates: South Africa qualify for semi-finals
CT 2025 Updates: South Africa qualify for semi-finals

Ensure free movement in Manipur from March 8: Shah
Ensure free movement in Manipur from March 8: Shah

The security review was held after the February 20 ultimatum given by the governor to everyone holding illegal and looted arms to surrender.

No fuel for 15+ year old vehicles in Delhi from April 1
No fuel for 15+ year old vehicles in Delhi from April 1

The Delhi government will stop providing petrol to vehicles older than 15 years at fuel stations across the city after March 31, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced. The decision is part of the government's efforts to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD