HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Borrower not 'consumer' if loan taken for profit: SC

Sat, 01 March 2025
Share:
15:43
image
A borrower cannot be called a "consumer" under the Consumer Protection Act if the loan was taken from the bank for a profit-generating exercise, the Supreme Court has said.
 
A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra was hearing an appeal filed by the Central Bank of India against an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

The NCDRC had directed the bank to pay a compensation of Rs 75 lakh along with litigation cost to the Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Limited for the alleged incorrect reporting of the borrower as a defaulter to the Credit Information Bureau of India Limited (CIBIL).

In this case, the Central Bank had sanctioned a loan of Rs 10 crore to the Ad Bureau for the post-production of the Rajinikanth-starrer Kochadaiyan.
 
After the bureau defaulted on payments, a litigation was initiated before the Debts Recovery Tribunal and the matter was finalised by one-time payment of Rs 3.56 crore.

The Ad Bureau contended that despite paying the amount as per the one-time settlement, the bank marked it as a defaulter to the CIBIL, which resulted in its reputational damage and business loss.

The company then approached the NCDRC alleging deficiency of service on the part of the bank.
 
The NCDRC allowed the Ad Bureau's petition (Consumer Complaint) and directed the bank to pay a compensation of Rs 75 lakh and issue a certificate stating that the loan account was settled and no outstanding dues remained.

The top court said, "We are cognisant of the fact that respondent No. 1 (company) would not be excluded from the definition of consumer merely on account of the fact that it is a commercial entity/enterprise.

"But what has weighed with us in coming to the conclusion that in the instant case, respondent No. 1 cannot be said to be a 'consumer' is the fact that the transaction in question i.e. obtaining a project loan did have a close nexus with a profit-generating activity and in fact, the dominant purpose for getting this loan sanctioned was to generate profits upon successful post-production of the movie titled 'Kochadaiyaan," the bench said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped
U'khand avalanche: 4 workers die, 50 rescued; 5 trapped

The avalanche hit the BRO camp between Mana and Badrinath between 5:30 am and 6 am on Friday, burying the workers inside eight containers and a shed, according to the Army.

LIVE! Ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur: HM
LIVE! Ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur: HM

Modi slams 'Lutyens Jamaat' over British-era dance ban
Modi slams 'Lutyens Jamaat' over British-era dance ban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his "vocal for local" campaign is bearing fruit as Indian products are going global and making their presence felt across the world. He said that India was becoming the land of infinite...

CT 2025 Updates: England batting crumbling
CT 2025 Updates: England batting crumbling

Miracle how Trump didn't hit Zelenskyy: Russia on WH spat
Miracle how Trump didn't hit Zelenskyy: Russia on WH spat

Russian officials and state media on Saturday celebrated United States President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodomyr Zelensky's unprecedented clash at the White House.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD