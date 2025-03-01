Air India Express starts flights from Hindon airport

20:01





In a release, the airline said it will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon, directly connecting Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu and Kolkata.





Air India Express is the first airline to operate from the two airports in the national capital region -- Hindon and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL).





"Hindon serves a vast catchment area covering Eastern and Northern geography of the Delhi NCR, besides Ghaziabad and western parts of UP," Air India Express managing director Aloke Singh said.





The airline operates over 400 flights daily. -- PTI

Air India Express on Saturday launched direct flights from Hindon airport in Uttar Pradesh, with the inaugural flight departing for Goa.