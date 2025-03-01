Actor Gene Hackman, wife possibly dead over a week

10:00

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza reported on Friday that investigations into the deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, are ongoing.

While the official autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending, Sheriff Mendoza shared early findings that suggest Hackman may have passed away over a week before their bodies were discovered, Deadline reported.

The couple, who had been married since 1991 and led a private life, were found dead on the afternoon of February 26, 2025, by maintenance workers.

The bodies were discovered in separate rooms of their residence, with one of their dogs also found dead nearby.

As per Deadline, Sheriff Mendoza noted that there were no apparent signs of foul play.

"Based on our investigation, we can say with some certainty that Gene Hackman's pacemaker recorded its last event on February 17, 2025," Sheriff Mendoza said during a brief press conference, adding, "The investigation is still ongoing, and we are awaiting further details from the final autopsy and toxicology reports, which may take months to complete," according to Deadline.

Regarding the deaths of Hackman, Arakawa, and one of their dogs, Mendoza clarified that initial findings appear to rule out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause.

The Sheriff also mentioned that there were no immediate indications of a gas leak or other environmental factors that could have contributed to their deaths.