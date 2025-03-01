HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 people fire shots in air in Ambala court complex

Sat, 01 March 2025
14:21
Two unidentified persons opened fire in the air in the Ambala Court complex here on Saturday, causing panic in the area.
 
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ambala) Rajat Gulia, the accused came to the court to attack a person who had come to appear before a court in some case.
 
Police suspected some old rivalry behind the incident.
 
Police said the two miscreants came in an SUV. After opening the fire, they fled, said police. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police recovered three empty cartridges from the spot. They are scanning CCTV footage of the adjoining areas, adding that efforts were on to nab them. -- PTI 

