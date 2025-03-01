HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
17-year-old UP boy gets 20-year jail for raping girl

Sat, 01 March 2025
22:00
image
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi has sentenced a 17-year-old boy to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl around two years ago. 

It also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, special public prosecutor Kauleshwar Nath Pandey said on Saturday. 

Superintendent of police Abhimanyu Manglik said that in the afternoon of November 25, 2023, when the girl's parents were not in the house, the neighbourhood boy raped her. 

The convict raped her for three days and also threatened to kill everyone if she told anyone about the incident, the police officer said. 

Days after the incident, when the girl started complaining about feeling unwell, her mother took her to a hospital where it was revealed that she was pregnant, Manglik said. 

The girl had to undergo an abortion on March 29, 2024, and two days later, she filed a complaint with the police. -- PTI

