Tigers' death: Three forest officials sent on compulsory leave

Mon, 30 June 2025
The Forest department on Monday sent the deputy conservator of forests and two other officials on compulsory leave with immediate effect pending an inquiry into the case of 'unnatural death' of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills, officials said. 

A female tigress and her four cubs were found dead in the Hugyam range of the MM Hills on June 26. 

Following the incident, three people, including the owner of the dead cow sprayed upon with poison and consumed by the wild cats, were arrested. 

In an official order, the forest department stated that deputy conservator of forests Y Chakrapani, assistant conservator of forests Gajanana Hedge and deputy range forest officer Madesh were placed on compulsory leave with immediate effect until further orders. 

In addition, IFS officer Santosh Kumar G who was recently transferred from MM Hills to Bengaluru, has been given concurrent charge of the sensitive area. 

"The fact that the carcasses of these five tigers were found just 100 meters away from the road but remained unnoticed by the department staff for two days indicates a serious lapse in forest and wildlife protection duties," it stated. 

The order further stated that despite an anti-poaching camp being located just 800 meters from the site of the incident, there was a "failure" in wildlife protection. 

Media report states that for the past three months, frontline contract staff have not been paid their wages or allowances, which has hindered patrolling activities. -- PTI

