Telangana: Reactor blast at pharma unit, several injured

Over a dozen workers sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday, said officials. Soon after receiving the information about the incident, 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and are engaged in firefighting operations.
"The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details awaited," said Telangana Fire Officials. Meanwhile, the administration is carrying out a rescue operation, and till now, they have not recovered any bodies from the site. -- ANI