Telangana: Reactor blast at pharma unit, several injured

12:32

Representational image





"The incident took place at Sigachi Pharma Company, Pasamailaram Phase 1. Eleven fire tenders have reached the site. Nearly 15-20 people have been injured. Further details awaited," said Telangana Fire Officials. Meanwhile, the administration is carrying out a rescue operation, and till now, they have not recovered any bodies from the site. -- ANI

Over a dozen workers sustained injuries in an explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday, said officials. Soon after receiving the information about the incident, 11 fire tenders rushed to the spot and are engaged in firefighting operations.