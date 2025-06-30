Telangana plant explosion: 6 bodies need DNA testing

17:35

At least 12 people died and 34 people are under treatment, Telangana Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha said. -- PTI





IMAGE: Firefighters try to douse a fire following a reactor blast at Sigachi Chemical Industry, Pashamilaram, in Medak on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least half a dozen bodies should undergo DNA profiling to establish the identity of the victims who died in the blast and fire accident at a plant belonging to Sigachi Industries in the Pashamylaram industrial estate, a Revenue Department official said on Monday.A Ranga Rao, Tahasildar of Patancheru, said so far only three bodies have been identified and six were charred beyond recognition while three more are awaiting extrication from debris.The blast and fire at the pharma unit claimed the lives of at least 12 people and left 35 injured."Only three bodies have been identified so far. Three are yet to reach the mortuary. Six bodies need DNA profiling for identification," the official told PTI.Meanwhile, the officials are suspecting that a blast in the drying unit of the plant could have caused the accident.Y Nagi Reddy, Director General of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services, also said that the removal of debris is still ongoing at the blast site, and the search is on for any people trapped in the collapsed three-storey building."Industrial experts are saying that during the drying process, or a handling process, the pressure could have built up, followed by the blasting of the material, which led to the blasting of the entire handling unit as well as the industrial building, Reddy told reporters.