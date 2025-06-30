HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shubhanshu to interact with students, ISRO engineers on Friday

Mon, 30 June 2025
21:34
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla interacts with PM Narendra Modi from the ISS/@narendramodi/X
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to interact with school students and scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation from his orbital post on the International Space Station via ham radio on Friday evening. 

The interaction is planned via a telebridge set up at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, said the Amateur Radio on International Space Station (ARISS), which facilitates interaction of school students with astronauts on the orbital laboratory. 

Shukla is on a 14-day scientific expedition on the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, along with three other astronauts. 

The ARISS programme inspires students worldwide to pursue interests and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through amateur radio-communication opportunities with the ISS on-orbit crew. 

"Contact upcoming with India! @Axiom_Space #Ax4 crew member Shubhanshu Shukla, VU2TNI, will talk to the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Karnataka via ham radio from the Space Station. Scheduled Fri. July 4 at 10:17 UTC, 6:17 AM ET, 3:47 PM ISS via K6DUE telebridge," the ARISS said in a post on X. 

Ham radio, officially known as amateur radio, is a non-commercial radio-communication service operated by licensed enthusiasts and is considered a reliable mode of communication during disasters, when conventional modes of communication are not available. 

Meanwhile, Shukla was busy conducting the space microalgae experiment on Sunday. 

He deployed sample bags and captured images of the algae strains in his orbital post on the ISS. -- PTI

